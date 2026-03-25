Traffic restriction imposed in Bhubaneswar for Ashokastami Car Festival of Lord Shree Lingaraj

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police imposed a traffic restriction in Bhubaneswar for the Ashokastami Car Festival of Lord Shree Lingaraj and the return Car Festival.

The Ashokastami Car Festival of Lord Shree Lingaraj shall be celebrated in Bhubaneswar UPD on March 26 and the return Car Festival will be observed on March 30. To ensure better convenience and in the larger interest of public safety, by virtue of power conferred on me u/s 28 of Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003 (Odisha Act 8 of 2007) and in pursuance of Regulation 36 of Bhubaneswar Cuttack Police Commissionerate (Traffic and Public Order) Regulations, 2008, the following restrictions are imposed during the celebration of Ashokasthami Car Festival for the convenience and safety of general public.

Advertisement

No vehicles will be allowed on Rath road from Mausimaa chowk. They will be diverted either towards Museum chowk or towards Vivekananda Marg.

No vehicles will be allowed on Rath road from Barik sahi lane, Maharana sahi lane, Gosagareswar chhak, Sital Sasthi lane, Tinimundia chhak, Harchandi lane, Muna Medical lane and Punama gate lane or any other lane / by-lane emerging at Rath road.

No vehicles will be allowed on Rath road from Rath Khala, those vehicles will be diverted from Rath Khala towards Bata Mahadev Temple.

However, these restrictions will not be applicable for the emergency vehicles (Police, Fire and Ambulance), clarified the Commissionerate Police while advising the public to plan their route accordingly.