Traffic advisory issued for PM Modi’s visit and DGP-IGP meet in Bhubaneswar, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has issued a traffic advisory for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and three-day Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IG) conference in Bhubaneswar.

In view of security concern of the VIP/VVIPs and ensure better regulation and free flow of traffic in the interest of general public the following restrictions are imposed.

No vehicles are allowed to ply on the roads and its connecting lane/ by lane on the date and time as mentioned below:

Further, on 28.11.2024 to 29.11.2024 “No vehicles are allowed to ply on the road i.e from Airport Residential Chhak to “T” Junction (Pani Tanki Chhak).

The Commissionerate Police has requested the public to plan their route accordingly to avoid congestion.