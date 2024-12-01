Traffic advisory issued for Navy Day 2024 celebrations in Puri, ban imposed on fishermen; Check details

Puri: Preparations for the upcoming Navy Day 2024 celebrations in Puri has reached almost at final stages and the district administration has issued a traffic advisory for the smooth movement of vehicles in the pilgrim city on December 4.

As per the announcement of Puri collector Siddharth Shankar Swain, the entire city will remain under the think blanket of security as President Droupadi Murmu is slated to take part in the Navy Day 2024 celebrations in Puri on December 4.

Apart from the President, several VVIPs including the chiefs of the Indian Army, the Indian Navy, and the Indian Air Force will be part of the celebration, said the collector adding that in view of this, the BNR Hotel-Acharya Harihara Square road and Old Sadar Chhak-Subash Bose Squares road have been declared as no vehicle zone from 2PM to 7PM till December 4.

The fishermen also have been asked not to venture into the sea till the completion of the Navy Day celebrations, the SP informed. Decision to this effect was taken during a high-level meeting held at the Town Hall. SIW DIG Kanwar Vishal Singh, DIG Operations Akhileshwar Singh, ADGP Sanjeeb Panda, Central DIG Charan Singh Meena, Puri SP Vinit Agrawal, SAG Camp Commandant Ashok Kumar Mohanty and others took part in the meeting to decision to provide security during the event.

According to officials, as many as 15 warships, over 40 aircraft including fighters, helicopters and several other smaller aircrafts will demonstrate their operations during the celebration. The visitors will also get the opportunity of a stunning drone show.

Meanwhile, the navy forces had a full-dress rehearsal this evening and will have the same tomorrow before the grand event on December 4. This is the first time that such event is being organised in Odisha.

