Traffic advisory for Kali Puja immersion procession in Cuttack issued, check details

Cuttack: The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate today issued traffic advisory for the Kali Puja immersion procession to be held in Cuttack city tomorrow.

The city police said that the immersion procession of Goddess Kali will be celebrated in Cuttack UPD on 24.10.2025. To ensure better convenience and in the larger interest of public safety, by virtue of power conferred on me U/s- 28 of Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003 (Odisha Act 8 of 2007) and in pursuance of Regulation 36 of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate (Traffic and Public Order) Regulations, 2008, the following restrictions are imposed for plying of vehicles in and around Cuttack city on 24.10.2025 at 7 AM till completion of immersion procession on 25.10.2025 for better convenience and safety of general public.

It further said that during the above-mentioned period, no vehicles shall be allowed to ply on the following routes, and traffic will be diverted through adjacent roads as mentioned below:

From Howra Motor chhak towards Mangalabag chhak. They can avail Mahanadi Ring Road via Matamatha chhak. From CDA Market Complex, Post office chhak and Bombay hotel chhak of College square towards Ranihat Clock Tower. They can avail Mahanadi ring road. From Malgodown State Bank side to College chhak through Piligrim raod. They can proceed towards OMP/CDA market chhak / College square through Malgodown and Malgodown fly over bridge. From Mochi Sahi Chhak to Clock Tower chhak via Ranihat High School. They can take left turn at Mochi Sahi Chhak to proceed Clock Tower chhak or Jobra Chhak via Dr. Tejeswar Rao Chhak. From Bajrakabati Bridge to Ranihat chhak, when Medha will approach to Ranihat Chhak. They can proceed towards Buxibazar or Mangalabag side through Kesharpur Bridge. From Kathagola Chhak towards Mangalabag Chhak. From Matamath Chhak and Vigilance Gada towards Howrah Motor Chhak. From Grinner Hotel Chhak towards Mani Sahoo Chhak and Mastan Dargha chhak (Tanishq). From Bepari sahi Durga Ghara chhak, Pension lane and Samaj Office chhak towards Buxibazar chhak. From Meria Bazar bridge towards Pravat cinema. From Laxmibrass Band or Kar Palace towards Tinikonoa Bagicha chhak. From Hati pokhari Chhak to Jail Road chhak. From Ravenshaw Girls High School to Padhiyari library and Gouri Shankar Park From Dharmasala Chhak towards Gouri Shankar Park and Utkalika Chhak. From High Court Chhak, Balubazar Chhak and Petra Chhak towards Choudhury bazaar chhak. From Municipality old gate towards Purnna Sahoo Chhak. From Tala Telenga Bazar Hanuman Temple towards Kathajodi Ring Road via Nursigha Nath Matha. From Nandi Sahi towards Purnna Sahoo Chhak via Apananka Hotel chhak. From Khannagar Chhak and Blue lagoon Chhak towards Purighat Gada on Kathajodi ring road. Heavy vehicles and passenger buses are not allowed from judicial academy chhak towards Purighat. They can avail the route through Trisulia or Satichura.

The Commissionerate Police has requested the public to plan their route accordingly while clarifying that the above regulations shall not apply for emergency service vehicles like Police, Fire Brigade, Excise and Ambulance.

The violation of the instant order is an offence punishable U/s 96 of Odisha Urban Police Act-2003, the police said.