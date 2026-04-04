Tractor collides with bike in Bhadrak, Two dead, three critical

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Bhadrak: Two people were killed and three sustained critical injuries after a tractor collided with a motorcycle in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Saturday morning.

The tragic accident occurred on the main road at Bhandaripadi Chhak in Dhamnagar.

According to sources, the victims were returning from Bhadrak when the mishap took place.

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All three injured persons were initially rushed to Dhamnagar hospital for treatment. However, as their condition deteriorated, they were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced care.

Following the accident, the tractor driver fled the scene, leaving the victims behind. On being informed, the police seized the tractor, registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the absconding driver.