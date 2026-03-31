TPCODL Maps 19 Lakh Assets: India’s 1st Utility to Adopt DigiPIN Addressing

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TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, just became the first utility in India to pick up DigiPIN. This next-gen digital addressing system is making waves as India pushes for bigger, better Digital Public Infrastructure. DigiPIN’s goal is simple: modernize the way we identify and manage locations.

It’s pretty cool—DigiPIN came out of a collaboration between the Department of Posts, ISRO, and IIT Hyderabad. Instead of dealing with messy latitude and longitude, it gives each location a standardized 10-character alphanumeric code. With this, India gets a national addressing grid that is reliable, interoperable, and, above all, operates even where internet connectivity is weak.

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TPCODL was quick to act. They finished a huge mapping project to weave DigiPIN right into their enterprise GIS. So far, they’ve tagged more than 93,000 transformers, over 1,500 Ring Main Units (RMUs), and a whopping 1.9 million electricity poles. Adding these codes to their digital backbone means they can track and manage all this infrastructure with a new level of precision.

Bringing in DigiPIN is set to shake up field work and customer service. Technical crews can find assets faster and get there more safely, whether they’re fixing a breakdown or handling outages. On the consumer side, DigiPIN lets people share their exact location easily through government platforms, speeding up complaint resolution and service delivery.

Talking about the launch, Arvind Singh, CEO of TPCODL, said this move fits right in with India’s vision for a digital-first ecosystem. He called DigiPIN a “strategic leap”—something that strengthens TPCODL’s digital backbone, which already has Aadhaar-based authentication and UPI integration. It’s another step toward reliability and a better experience for everyone.