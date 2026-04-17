TPCODL Leverages SCADA and 334 MVA Capacity Expansion to Stabilize 2000 MW Peak

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TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) has successfully navigated a critical seasonal peak load of 2000 MW on April 13, 2026. They managed it by rolling out new automation and strengthening the grid with stronger tech. Places like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Paradeep, and Dhenkanal were feeling the heat as thermal stress kept rising. The utility utilized its Power Distribution Technology Centre (PDTC) in Bhubaneswar to execute round-the-clock monitoring and maintain communication redundancy. This operational success follows a strategic 334 MVA capacity augmentation designed to absorb the heightened cooling loads triggered by recent IMD heatwave alerts.

It came right after TPCODL upgraded their system capacity by 334 MVA, so they could handle everyone turning up their cooling systems when the IMD issued those heatwave warnings.

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At the Technical backdrop of all this is a strong technical setup—mainly Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems. These let engineers keep tabs on feeders and substations in real time. Plus, they’ve rolled out distribution automation, including SCADA-controlled RMUs, Auto-reclosers, Fault Passage Indicators (FPIs), and Feeder Remote Terminal Units (FRTUs). This means faults get spotted fast, and switching can happen remotely—no need to send someone out every time. These systems are further supported by hot standby arrangements at key urban nodes, ensuring high network availability even during peak demand periods.

But it’s not just about digital systems. TPCODL also put a predictive maintenance program in place. They scan transformers, feeder pillars, and underground cables for thermal stress, so they catch problems before something breaks down.

With demand expected to jump by 60% in just five years—from 1686 MW in FY22 to about 2700 MW by FY27—this technical readiness matters. CEO Mr. Arvind Singh emphasized that the synergy between real-time monitoring and advanced technology is what enables the company to reliably meet a peak summer load now forecasted to reach 2690 MW.