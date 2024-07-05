Tourists bus overturns in Ganjam district, 10 injured

Berhampur: At least 10 people were injured after the mini tourists bus they were travelling in overturned atop Khunteswari hill under Sorada police limits of Ganjam district today.

As many as nine members of two families from West Bengal were reportedly traveling in a mini bus to Daringbadi in Kandhmal district from Berhampur as tourists.

However, driver of the bus, which was bearing registration number- OD 02AJ 3677, reportedly lost control over the wheels of the vehicle atop Khunteswari hill following which the bus overturned.

All the nine members of the two families including staff of the bus were injured following the road accident. Most of them sustained injuries on their heads, hands and waists.

Some locals along with the police carried out the rescue operation and admitted them at Sorada hospital for treatment.

Later, they were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur as their condition deteriorated.

