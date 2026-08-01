Tourist entry resumes at Bhitarkanika park

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Kendrapara: Odisha’s world renowned Bhitarkanika National Park has reopened to tourists on Saturday after remaining closed for three months to enable crocodiles use the national park as a breeding ground nesting site.

The park was closed from May 1 to July 31 in consideration for reptiles’ natural needs without external interference during this phase of breeding.

The boat safaris would run inside the thick forest where tourists can be acquainted with estuarine crocodiles’ population, migratory birds, other wildlife in their natural habitat

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Also arrangements are made available for tourists to take refuge inside the national park’s complex for the night.

All facilities in the park will be available for tourists and forest officials also informed that each and every tourist attraction of the national park has been opened.

These closed period, officials said, has played a crucial role in conserving one of the largest species of estuarine crocodile population in India and hoped to see a good inflow.

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