Tourist drowns in Puri sea, declared dead at hospital

Puri: A tourist has drowned in Puri sea and has been declared brought dead by the doctors said reliable reports in this regard on Wednesday.

The tourist allegedly died while swimming in Puri sea. A tourist from West Bengal drowned while swimming in the sea. The life guard there rescued the drowning tourist and admitted him to the Sadar main hospital.

The doctor declared him dead. Tourists drowned in the sea near the Swargadwara. The deceased has been identified as 54-year-old Sushant from West Bengal.