Tourist bus accident in Konark, 3 critical among 42 passengers

Konark: In a tragic bus accident in Konark under Puri district of Odisha on Monday as many as three people have been critically injured.

According to reports, a tourist bus met with an accident near Ramachandi Temple in Konark. There were as many as 42 passengers in the bus. Three among them are said to be critically injured.

Reports further say that as many as eight people have been injured in the accident. All the injured have been admitted to the Puri District Headquarter Hospital (DHH).

The police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. Detailed reports are awaited in this matter.

Earlier today, there has been a bus accident in Chandipur said reports. As many as 17 Kanwariyas have been injured in the accident.

According to reports, 17 Kanwariyas sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident on NH-20 near Chandipur late last night that is on Sunday.

It is worth mentioning that all the injured have been admitted to the hospital at Jajpur Road. The bus was on the way to Puri from Anandapur of Keonjhar district in Odisha.

