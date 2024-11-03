Tortured by son and daughter-in-law elderly couple in Salipur Police Station, watch

Salipur: In a sad incident, an elderly couple sought help of Salipur Police in Cuttack district of Odisha against torture by their own son and daughter in law. The incident took place in the Sunakhandi village under Barigola panchayat in Salipur Block.

The victim man and his wife have been identified as Hemanta Maharana and Renubala Maharana. The accused has been identified as Padmalochan Maharana, the son of the couple, his wife and mother-in-law.

As per reports, the elderly man and his wife approached Salipur Police Station on Sunday to lodge a complaint against the unspeakable cruelty of their son and daughter in law. They have now taken shelter in someone else’s house to get rid of the torture by their own son.

The elderly couple has complained that their son Padmalochan, his wife and mother-in-law thrashed them and scolded at their home.

On the other hand, the son and his wife have also filed a counter FIR in this regard. Salepur police have registered a case based on the complaint and investigating the case.

