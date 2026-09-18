Top Maoist Leader Asim alias Akash Nabbed, Carried Rs 2.20 Crore Bounty

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Malkangiri: In a major breakthrough, security forces have nabbed top active Maoist leader Asim Mandal alias Akash alias Timir alias Manoj. A total reward of Rs 2.20 crore was announced on his head – Rs 1 crore by the Jharkhand government and Rs 1.20 crore by the Odisha government.

According to police sources, Akash was arrested on Thursday morning from somewhere in the Potashpur area of East Medinipur district. However, no official confirmation has been issued by the West Bengal Police so far.

A resident of Phulchak under Chandrakona police station in West Midnapore district, Asim joined ultra-left activities during his student life in the 1980s. After the formation of the Maoist organization on 21st September 2004, he started working full-fledged in the Jungle Mahal area. He also played a crucial role in the Lalgarh movement, following which he was appointed as Secretary of the West Bengal State Committee in 2010.

His wife, a resident of Patashpur, was also an active member of the Naxal organization. She was arrested by the Task Force of Kolkata Police in 2010 and is currently in jail.

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Akash had been absconding, changing locations and moving in disguise, giving a tough time to Jharkhand Police. He was considered the mastermind behind several major violent incidents and was the sole target of both Jharkhand and Odisha governments.

It is being said that due to old age and health-related issues, Asim was heading towards his home state West Bengal when he was nabbed from Potashpur in East Medinipur by West Bengal Police.

Asim was a top cadre Maoist of Odisha and Jharkhand. After his arrest, it is being claimed that Jharkhand has become completely Naxal-free.