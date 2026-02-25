Top Maoist leader Anwesh killed by fellow Maoists in Odisha forest

Advertisement

Phulbani: Top Maoist leader Anwesh was reportedly killed by his fellow Maoists in the Pakari reserve forest of Daringibadi police station in Kandhamal district.

According to Kandhamal Superintendent of Police (SP) Harisha BC, Anwesh was killed by most wanted Maoist Sukru and his colleagues as he was planning to surrender before the police.

The SP informed that Anwesh, the area party commander of the (Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh) group, had a heated argument with Sukru after he expressed his plan to surrender before the police along with 12 of his associates.

Their argument turned ugly after they attacked each other and subsequently Sukru killed Anwesh and buried his body in the forest, the SP said.

After learning about the shocking development, a team of cops led by Baliguda SDPO Shubham Bhosale, reached the forest, recovered Anwesh’s body and sent it for forensic analysis.

It is to be noted here that Odisha government had announced to give a cash award of Rs 22 lakh to Anwesh if he lays down his weapon and returns to the mainstream of the society.

Meanwhile, the Kandhamal SP appealed the Maoists to surrender and assured to rehabilitate them as per the rehabilitation policy of the government.