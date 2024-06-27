Top mao leader dies of heart attack in Malkangiri of Odisha

Malkangiri: One of the top Mao leader died of heart attack. He has been identified as Anand. He was one of the top Maoist politician. CPI (maoist) central committee and politburo member, Katakam Sudarshan Known by his nom de guerre Anand reportedly died of heart attack.

A press release has been issued by the committee regarding his death. He was associated with the CPI for the last five decades says report. Anand was staying in the border of Telengana and Dandakaryana forest in the ‘Gurella Zone’.

He intensified the gurella warfare in the state of Andra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. He was suffering from diseases like diabetes and high blood pressures for the past few years. However, the organization has declared the cause of death to be heart attack. The Maoist community bid him a tearful tribute.