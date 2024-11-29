Top lady Maoist leader arrested in Malkangiri of Odisha

Malkangiri: Police have arrested a top Maoist leader in Malkangiri of Odisha on Friday. Malkangiri Police have arrested the hard core female Maoist Anti Madavi.

As per reports, she is the bodyguard of top Maoist leader Uday. Madavi was an active member in the Maoist organization. She was the mastermind in 9 shooting incidents. The arrested Mao leader had a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on her head.

Malkangiri Police have arrested the bodyguard in the Purti forest of Malkangiri district. In 2021, there was a shooting incident in the Maithili police station area in which Anti Madavi played a key role.

Similarly, Anti Madavi was the mastermind in two Maoist violence in Andhra Pradesh and four in Chhattisgarh. South Western Zone DIG Niti Shekhar has informed about the arrest.