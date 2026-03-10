Today is first Tuesday of Chaitra month’s Osha, Maa Mangala has adorned Rajarajeswari attire

Kakatpur: Today is the first Tuesday of the Chaitra month’s Osha. Devotees from Kakatpur have thronged the famous temple of Maa Mangala to have darshan of the Mother Goddess.

The temple gates were opened at 2 am, followed by the execution of various puja rituals for the deity. The holy bathing of Maa was also done today.

The temple administration has arranged barricades for the orderly darshan of the devotees.

Today, Maa Mangala is seen in the famous Rajarajeswari attire, giving darshan to her devotees.

A crowd of devotees from all over the state has gathered at the Mangala temple premises to have darshan of Maa Mangala.

Watch the video here: