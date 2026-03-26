Today is Ashokastami, Lingaraj’s Rukuna Rath to roll today, watch

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Bhubaneswar: Today is Ashokastami, Lingaraj’s Rukuna Rath will be rolled today. Today is the Rukuna Rath Yatra of Mahaprabhu Lingaraj. The Ashokastami Car Festival of Lord Shree Lingaraj shall be celebrated in Bhubaneswar UPD today on March 26 and the return Car Festival will be observed on March 30.

The chariot is waiting for Lingaraj. Goddess Rukmini and Prabhu Vasudev will be seated in the chariot. The devotees are waiting for that moment when Lord Lingaraj will come out of the temple and sit in the chariot.

Pahandi timing is 10:45 am, and the pulling of the chariot will start at 2:30 pm. The pulling will start after receiving the Agyanmala (order) of the Rath Kalishi Thakur. Sri Lingaraj will climb to the chariot after eating moong dal and anna.

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