Titlagarh MLA’s PSO suspended for blank firing during Ram Navami procession

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Bhubaneswar: The Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Titilagarh MLA Nabin Jain has been suspended for the alleged blank firing incident during the Ram Navami procession. The action was taken after the PSO, Premchand Nag, was questioned by the Northern Range IG at the SP office on Saturday.

Police sources said disciplinary proceedings were initiated against the PSO soon after the inquiry. Bolangir SP Abhilash G confirmed that Nag has also been removed from the security detail of the MLA with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Titilagarh Police has registered a case against both the MLA and the PSO under relevant provisions of the Arms Act. Cases have also been filed under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Arms Act. Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

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The controversy stems from visuals that surfaced during the Ram Navami procession, where the MLA was allegedly seen firing blank shots from a pistol in public. The act triggered widespread criticism and raised questions over the use of firearms during public gatherings.

While the MLA later claimed that the weapon used was a toy gun, the district police contradicted the statement. According to the SP, the firearm in question was a licensed weapon belonging to the MLA, further intensifying the seriousness of the case.

The incident has also sparked a political slugfest in the state. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) launched a scathing attack, alleging that the MLA attempted to intimidate the public by brandishing a firearm.