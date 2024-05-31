Titilagarh sizzles at 46.5°C as 8 places record temperature above 45 degrees

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
Titilagarh sizzles at 46.5°C

Bhubaneswar: Blistering heat wave and humid conditions continue to sweep Odisha as eight places recorded temperature above 45 degrees Celsius with Titilagarh being the hottest place at 46.5 degrees on Thursday.

Titilagarh was followed by Balangiri and Sonepur as they boiled at 46.4 and 46.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

The other places where temperature of 45 degrees Celsius or above recorded are Bargarh (46), Sambalpur (45.2), Nuapada (45), Bhawanipatna (45), and Jharsuguda (45).

On the other hand, Twin city of the State i.e Cuttack and Bhubaneswar witnessed a temperature of 34 and 35 degrees respectively.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted hot and humid conditions likely to continue for the next five days.

Also Read: Over 147 Kgs Of Ganja And 1.48 Kg Of Brown Sugar Disposed In Bhubaneswar

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Subadh Nayak 11576 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.