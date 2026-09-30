Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027: KIIT Ranked 4th Best University in India, No. 1 in Eastern India

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), founded by noted Educationist and Social reformer Dr Achyuta Samanta, has been ranked the 4th best university in India in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027.

Apart from this, KIIT also secured the top position among universities in Eastern India, further strengthening its standing as a leading institution of higher education in the region.

The latest Times Higher Education ranking evaluates universities from across the world on parameters such as teaching, research, research quality, international outlook and industry engagement.

Advertisement

KIIT’s performance in the 2027 rankings highlights its growing presence in the national and international higher education landscape, with a 4th rank in India and 1st in Eastern India.

Everyone including the faculty, staff and students are extremely happy and overwhelmed over the latest Times Higher Education ranking.