Time has changed! Locals attempted to eat tiger meat in Odisha, check details

Nuapada: It seems time has changed! Earlier, tiger used to kill and eat men but now people have started killing the tiger and eat the meat. One such shocking report has come to the fore from Odisha’s Nuapada district.

Some residents of Deodarha village under the jurisdiction of Komna Forest range of the district had reportedly set a trap at the Patidangar forest near the village with electricity connectivity to kill the wild boars to celebrate the Chhadakhai on Sunday.

A leopard reportedly fell in the trap and died due to electricity connectivity. Following which, the persons who had set the trap decided to eat the tiger meat and started to remove the skin and cut the meat and bones into pieces.

However, a team of forest officials from the Komna Forest range office conducted a raid in the locality after getting information about the crime and seized the severed tiger head, skins and meat. They also arrested two persons from the spot. Efforts by the forest officials are underway to trace and nab them.