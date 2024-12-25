Tigress Zeenat of Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha disappears again, forest department at its wits ends

Bhubaneswar: Tigress Zeenat has been disappeared again. The three-year-old tigress left Odisha almost two weeks ago. She was brought to Similipal Tiger Reserve as an exchange programme from Maharashtra.

She first entered Jharkhand and then travelled to West Bengal. A quick response team was deployed to tranquilise the tigress. However, before any action could be taken, the tigress has set out on its journey yet again from last night. Her whereabouts is yet to be known.

The radio collar on the neck of Tigress Zeenat, gives a signal in every one hour. Through this signal she is being traced. Due to some glitch, in sending signal, the radio collar installed on her neck has sent only one signal on Monday night. After this no signal was received.

However, based on the available information, she might have reached the Purulia raika mountain caves expects the foresters. Continuos monitoring with GPS tracking is being done to trace the tigress. Both the Odisha and West Bengal forest department are trying their best to catch tigress Zeenat.

