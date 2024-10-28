Tigress from Maharashtra brought to Simlipal tiger reserve in Odisha, released today

Mayurbhanj: Female tigress from Maharashtra’s Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve has been brought to Simlipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha and has been released today.

Reports say one tigress aged around 2.5 years, captured in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve on Saturday morning 9 AM, was brought to Similipal Tiger Reserve by road on Sunday evening with the aim to increase the tiger population in the reserve.

According to sources, a special team comprising Similipal Director, Assistant Director, veterinary doctors, and a rapid response had gone to get the tigress, which will be released in an enclosure inside core of Tiger reserve of Kabataghai forest.

The tigress has been brought as part of translocation mission after getting green signal from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).