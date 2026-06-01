Tiger terror in Karanjia: Man’s half eaten body found in forest, Locals panic

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Karanjia: In a horrific incident, a man’s half eaten body by a tiger was found in the forest near Kumudabadi village under Dudhiani Range of Karanjia Forest Division in Mayurbhanj district. The incident has triggered panic among the locals.

The deceased has been identified as Sadhu Nayak of Basantpur village under Jashipur Police Station.

According to reports, Nayak had gone to the forest on Sunday morning to collect leaves for his goats but did not return home. On Monday morning, local villagers found his two severed, blood-stained legs and ‘lungi’ lying in the jungle.

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It is suspected that a tiger attacked him, devoured half of his body and left the remains behind.

Jashipur police and forest department officials reached the spot immediately after being informed. The forest department has meanwhile initiated further investigation into the tiger attack.