Tiger terror grips Odisha’s Dhenkanal, tiger spotted near Borapadar village

Dhenkanal: A tiger is reportedly roaming in the forest near Borapada village under the Dhenkanal Sadar Forest Range, sparking panic among local residents. A royal family residing in Gajalakshmi Palace, located within the forest, claimed to have heard the tiger’s roar, which was also audible during a film shoot at the palace.

A video of the tiger roaming near the forest has gone viral on social media, further alarming the villagers.

Upon receiving the news, forest department staff promptly arrived at the scene and began searching for the tiger using drones to monitor its movement.

The presence of the tiger in the forest near the village has instilled fear among the residents, particularly since it is a rare occurrence in the area. The residents of Borapada and surrounding areas are anxious about their safety, as the tiger’s presence poses a potential threat to their livelihood.