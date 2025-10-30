Tiger sighting sparks fear in Mayurbhanj’s Thakurmunda Forest Range, watch

Advertisement

Karanjia: Tiger sighting sparks fear in Thakurmunda Forest Range of Mayurbhanj district lately. So far, though no one has witnessed the tiger, the clear footprint of the tiger have been accepted as evidence of its movement in the area, for which the villagers are frightened.

As per the information received, a tiger is suspected to have entered into the Reserve forest near Kaliajiani village in the Thakurmunda Forest Range under Karanjia Reserve forest of the Shimilipal core area. The presence of the tiger has caused fear amongst locals in the Thakurmunda area.

So far, no one has witnessed the tiger, but the tiger’s footprints are clear evidence of its movement in the area, especially in the nearby villages of Hatigoda and Salibeda panchayats.

After receiving the news of the tiger approaching the village, forest officials have reached the relevant area and are regularly monitoring the situation.

The Forest Department has installed more than 20 cameras in various forests and is monitoring the tiger’s movement.

