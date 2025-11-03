Tiger sighting in Cuttack village sparks Panic, watch

Advertisement

Nischintakoili: Tiger sighting in Cuttack village has sparked panic among the villagers. A video captured on CCTV has sent shockwaves through the residents of Bandhakatia village in Nishchintkoili block of Cuttack district in Odisha lately. The footage shows a tiger roaming freely in the village, causing panic among the locals.

The incident was reported after a CCTV camera installed at the residence of Sharada Satpathy captured the tiger’s movement. Following this, the local residents informed the forest department, which promptly dispatched a team to the spot.

The villagers have demanded that the forest department take immediate action to capture the tiger and prevent any potential harm to humans.

Meanwhile, police personnel from Nemal police station has also reached the spot and carrying out investigation.

The tiger’s presence has been reported in surrounding areas, heightening concerns among residents. The forest department is working to monitor the tiger’s movement and prevent any untoward incidents.

Watch the video here: