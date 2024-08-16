Tiger sighted near Balangir’s Bhima Bhoi Medical, Forest Dept asks to stay alert

Balangir: A tiger was sighted near the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir town of Odisha on Friday. Following the incident the Forest Department has warned people to stay alert.

As per reports, a tiger was seen sitting on a rock behind the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir today. The hospital authorities showed the photograph of the tiger to the Forest Department officials.

After seeing the photograph the officers of the Forest Department swung into action. They went near the spot where the tiger was spotted and tried to locate the wild big cat.

The Forest Department has forbidden people from going to the backside of Bhima Bhoi Medical College. The department is trying to keep a vigil on the movement of the tiger.