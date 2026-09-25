Tiger Enters House in Mayurbhanj Village, Triggers Panic; Forest Dept on Guard

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Karanjia: Panic gripped a remote village in Mayurbhanj district in Odisha on Friday after a tiger entered a house, forcing a family to flee in fear.

The incident was reported from Khaparakhai village under Saleibeda Gram Panchayat in Karanjia Forest Division.

According to villagers, the big cat has been terrorizing the area for the last three days.

On Thursday night, a family spotted the tiger sitting inside their house premises, growling. Terrified, the family members locked themselves in and immediately alerted the Forest Department.

Forest officials rushed to the spot and tried to drive the animal away by switching off the lights of the house, after which the tiger left the premises. However, the animal reportedly entered another house in the same village shortly after.

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Till last reports, the tiger was still inside the house, while forest personnel were camping outside and making efforts to rescue and release it safely into the forest.

The repeated sighting of the tiger has created a wave of fear in Khaparakhai and nearby villages.

Mayurbhanj: Tiger spotted inside house premises in Khaparakhai village under Saleibeda Panchayat; had been creating panic in area for 3 days, forest team camping at spot to drive it out safely, Watch #Odisha #Mayurbhanj #Tiger #kalingatv pic.twitter.com/uBxwNcrHO2 — Kalinga TV (@kalingatv) September 25, 2026