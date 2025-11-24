Tiger census underway in Keonjhar forest, details here

Advertisement

Keonjhar: Tiger census is underway in 105 bits of Keonjhar forest in Odisha. It will be conducted in multiple phases till January 2026. First, carnivore sign survey, ungulate survey and vegetation survey will be conducted, followed by camera trap survey in December 2025 and January 2026.

From the preliminary survey that is currently underway, many signs of cat family and striped tiger have been found in the Atei Reserve Forest and Telkoi Forest.

The number of the above tigers has been seen to increase for the past two to three years. The Bengal tiger has made its presence felt in the Atei Reserve Forest many times.