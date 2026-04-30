Thunderstorm alert for 6 districts including Cuttack and Balasore

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Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has issued a nowcast yellow warning for several districts of Odisha, cautioning people to remain alert over the next few hours.

As per the latest weather update, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph, reaching up to 50 kmph, is likely to occur at one or two places within the next three hours. The districts expected to be affected include Cuttack, including Cuttack city, Khordha, Puri, Koraput, Keonjhar, and Balasore.

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The weather department has advised residents to stay cautious and keep a close watch on changing weather conditions. People have been urged to avoid open areas, take shelter in safe locations, and remain indoors during lightning activity to prevent any untoward incidents.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and further updates will be issued if conditions intensify.

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