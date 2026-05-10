Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning in Odisha to continue for another five days

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Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind in Odisha will continue for another five days, predicted the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As informed by the weather department, the weather activity will continue till 8.30 AM of May 15: Check the day and district wise warnings of the IMD.

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of May 11):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Balasore and Bhadrak.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over all the districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 11 to 8.30 AM of May 12):

Yellow warning: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Koraput, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Koraput, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

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Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 12 to 8.30 AM of May 13):

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundargarh.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 13 to 8.30 AM of May 14):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Sambalpur.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 14 to 8.30 AM of May 15):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.