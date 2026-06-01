Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind to occur in Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind is likely to occur in Odisha for the next three days, predicted the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

According to the weather department, the weather activity which is expected to continue till June 4 is likely to give some relief to the people of the state who have been witnessing scorching heatwave conditions for last several days.

Check day-wise warnings of IMD for Odisha:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of June 2):

ORANGE ALERT: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, and Gajapati.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Bargarh, Deogarh, Koraput, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, and Nabrangpur.

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Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of June 2 to 8.30 AM of June 3):

ORANGE ALERT: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabrangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of June 3 to 8.30 AM of June 4):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabrangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh.