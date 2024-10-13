Thundershower, Rain likely to hit these districts including Bhubaneswar in next three hours

Bhubaneswar: The Meterological Centre in Bhubaneswar have issued rain and thundershower along with lightning warning including Bhubaneswar in the next three hours.

The Centre issued Yellow warning for the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Puri, Khordha, Ganjam and Sambalpur with light to moderate rain along with thundershower and lightning within next three hours.

Under its impact, Lightning strike expected in the affected area and water logging in low lying area is likely. People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike, movement may be avoided in the water logging area.