Three youths get swept away in floodwater while making reels in Balasore, rescued

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Balasore: The reels craze landed three youths in a precarious life-threatening situation after they were swept away by a strong current while recording videos in floodwater in Odisha’s Balasore district on Sunday. The incident occurred in the Tentulimundi area under Olandasaranga panchayat in Balasore Sadar block.

According to reports, the youths reportedly entered the waterlogged stretch where floodwater was flowing at nearly a person’s height, to shoot reels despite the strong current.

According to reports, the trio continued filming videos even as water was flowing forcefully across the road. Then suddenly, the three of them got swept away in the floodwater current, leaving them struggling for their lives.

The youths were carried some distance before they managed to grab hold of a tree. With floodwater continuing to rush through the area, they remained stranded and were unable to return to safer ground on their own.

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The locals called upon the Fire Services department to rescue the youths.

After receiving information about the incident, Fire Services personnel and an ODRAF team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The three youths were then rescued and safely brought out of the floodwater. No casualties were reported in the incident.