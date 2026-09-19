Three-year-old child dies after coming into contact with live electric wire in Mayurbhanj

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Mayurbhanj: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old child died from electrocution after coming into contact with live electric wire in Sarasakana block in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

According to sources, the deceased child is called Chulbul, the daughter of Raja Behera of the Mundakata village under the Sarasakana block.

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The toddler reportedly died after coming into contact with the wire used for fan inside her house.