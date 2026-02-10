Three women killed, three others injured in elephant attack in Dhenkanal, LoP Naveen Patnaik condoles

Dhenkanal: Three women were trampled to death while three others sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a wild elephant at Lochapali village of Patpuri Forest under the Sadar range in Dhenkanal on Tuesday.

The deceased women have been identified as Indu Pradhan, Tuni Behera, and Kuntala Pradhan, while the injured are Rama Dehuri, Rasmita Pradhan, and Jhili Pradhan.

The wild elephant attacked all six women this morning when they had gone to the forest to collect firewood. While Indu Pradhan, Tuni Behera, and Kuntala Pradhan died on the spot, the other three sustained critical injuries.

On being informed, the villagers along with the family members of the victim and local forest personnel arrived at the forest and admitted the injured persons at Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

Bodies of the deceased also were sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

A pall of gloom descended on the locality following tragic incident that claimed the lives of three women and left three others critical.

Meanwhile, Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik expressed his deep condolences over the incident. Taking to his X handle, Naveen said, “I express my deepest condolences to the family members of the women who lost their lives in the tragic incident resembling an elephant attack in Dhenkanal district. Along with this, I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. This irreparable loss is extremely heartbreaking. At this untimely moment of sorrow, my sympathies are with the bereaved family and their loved ones.”

“The recurring conflicts observed between humans and elephants are quite alarming. This points to many sensitive aspects. Let the government focus on strengthening safety measures, ensuring early warning systems, and taking long-term steps to protect the lives of both humans and wildlife,” he suggested.

ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ହାତୀ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ପରି ଦୁଃଖଦ ଘଟଣାରେ ପ୍ରାଣ ହରାଇଥିବା ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ଗଭୀର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। ଏଥିସହ ସମସ୍ତ ଆହତଙ୍କ ଆଶୁଆରୋଗ୍ୟ କାମନା କରୁଛି। ଏହି ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖଦାୟକ। ଏପରି ଅସମୟରେ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ତଥା ଆତ୍ମୀୟସ୍ଵଜନଙ୍କ ସାଥିରେ ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ରହିଛି।… — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 10, 2026