Three women arrested after jewellery theft caught on cctv in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: Three women have been taken into custody by Chandrasekharpur Police in relation to an alleged jewellery theft incident reported from Chandrasekhar Maruti Jewellery, in Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, these three women entered the shop and posed as customers, demanding to be shown a mangalsutra.

Later they started creating disturbances and making an opportunity to steal the ornaments.All of this were stated to be recorded in the cameras within the showroom.

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The footage recorded the supposed modus operandi of the women when they moved across the store while the attended to them.

It was then that the said CCTV recording was looked into by police and the accused were recognized. Three women have been arrested in this case and investigation is on.

Jewellery shop owners and different business premises have expressed concern over the issue due to the incident with focus given on increasing vigilance and ensuring full use of CCTV cameras to avoid such incidents.