Three Vice-Chancellors’ tenure extend for six months in Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: Raghubar Das, the Governor and Chancellor of the universities in Odisha, extended the tenure of three Vice-Chancellors for a period of six months.

As per a notification issued by the office of the Chancellor, the tenure of Prof. N. Nagaraju, the VC of Gangadhar Meher University in Sambalpur, Prof. Sabita Acharya, the VC of Utkal University and Pro. Aparajita Chowdhury, the VC of Rama Devi Women’s University, has been extended by six more months.

“…In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (8) of section of the Odisha Universities Act, 1989, the Chancellor of the Odisha State Public Universities has been pleased to extend the tenure of the following three vice-Chancellors of Odisha State Public Universities for a period of six months from the date of completion of their respective tenure or till joining of the new Vice-Chancellor in the Universities, which is earlier,” read the notification.

According to reports, the tenure of Prof. N. Nagaruja, the VC of Gangadhar Meher University in Sambalpur was scheduled to complete on November 26 while the Utkal University VC Prof. Sabita Acharya’s tenure as ending on November 23. Likewise, the VC of Rama Devi Women’s University Pro. Aparajita Chowdhury was slated to complete her tenure on November 25, 2024.