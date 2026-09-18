Three siblings arrested for Rs 25 lakh fraud by promising high returns

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Sambalpur: The Sambalpur Cyber ​​Crime and Economic Offences Police have arrested three siblings on charges of defrauding a man of Rs 25 lakh by promising high returns on investment.

The arrested siblings have been identified as Rajkumari Badi (24), Jharana Badi (32), and their brother Rajesh Badi (38). Originally natives of Babupada in Jharsuguda but currently they were living in a rented accommodation in Sainpali under the Ainthapali police jurisdiction of the district.

As informed by Sambalpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo, one of the accused persons befriend with one Lipak Kumar Pradhan, a ban branch manager of Raurkela, on Facebook by identifying herself as ‘Disha Agrawal.’

As friends on Facebook, the accused continue to chat with Pradhan for quite a long period of time and after winning his trust the accused claimed of possessing a specialised machine capable of doubling currency notes and convinced him to see a live demonstration which they arranged at a Sambalpur-based hotel.

After witnessing the doubling of currency notes, Pradhan withdrew Rs 25 lakh from a home loan and met the trio at Hotel Kamlesh Continental in Anugola on June 24 with the aim of getting high returns.

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Initially, the accused persons showed a bag full of cash but using another identical bag, they distracted Pradhan on the pretext of retrieving a forgotten USB drive and motorcycle keys, and fled the venue after swapping the bag containing the cash.

Following this, Lipak Kumar Pradhan lodged a complaint based on which Sambalpur Cyber Police registered Case No. 23/2026 and launched an investigation into the matter.

In course of investigation, police arrested the trio and seized Rs 15.50 lakh cash, gold worth approximately Rs 12 lakh, 20 mobile phones, a laptop, a tablet, an Activa scooter, fake Aadhaar cards, a Blu-ray machine used for printing currency notes, and other items.

Police also came to know that the accused had earlier cheated Rs 10 lakh from a resident of Rourkela by using similar methods.

After arresting the trio, police produced them before the court and is planning to take them on remand to extract more information about their modus of operandi and more cases, if any.

Also Read: Man Arrested For Defrauding Investors Of Over Rs 2 Crore In Online Scam