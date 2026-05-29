Three Revenue Officials suspended in Cuttack district

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Cuttack: As many as three revenue officials have been suspended by Cuttack Collector and District Magistrate Dattatreya Bhausaheb Shinde for dereliction of duty.

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Revenue Inspector Suchandra Mohanty of Gati Raut Patana RI Circle under Cuttack Sadar Tahasil, Revenue Inspector Anuradha Sahu of Jodamu RI Circle under Baramba Tahasil, and Revenue Supervisor Shubhashree Shubhasmita Mohanty, who was in charge of Jagannathpur RI Circle under Tangi-Chowdwar Tahasil, are the three revenue officials who have been suspended.

According to reports, the trio officials have been suspended on charges of negligence in discharge of revenue duties, particularly for serious lapses in Column-2 amendment work.