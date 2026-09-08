Three panchayat officials arrested for misappropriating old age pension funds

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Baleshwar: In a major crackdown against corruption in Social Security Scheme, Odisha Vigilance, today arrested three Panchayat level officials under Bhogarai Block in the district of Baleshwar in connection with the fraudulent diversion and misappropriation of government funds over Rs 16.76 Lakhs meant for elderly beneficiaries.

The arrested accused persons include Subrat Kumar Pati, ex-Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO), Kakhara GP, A/p-Kusuda GP, Dist-Baleshwar, Chittaranjan Bagsing, ex-Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO), Kumbharmuli GP, A/p-Khaira Block, Dist-Baleshwar and Goutam Dalai, Accountant-cum-Data Entry Operator, Jaleswarpur GP, Bhogarai Block, Dist-Baleshwar.

The arrests were made following registration of case by Odisha Vigilance vide Baleshwar Vigilance PS Case No. 22/2026, U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(a) of PC (Amendment) Act, 2018/409 IPC against those accused trio.

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The intensive investigation revealed that during their tenure spanning from 2022 to 2025, the accused officials regularly drew advance amounts from the Bhogarai Block Development Office for monthly disbursement of social security pensions to eligible elderly beneficiaries. However, instead of refunding or accounting for the remaining unutilized cash advances after distributions, the trio systematically siphoned off a total sum of Rs 16,76,500 for their personal gain.

They are being forwarded today to the Court of the Special Judge, Vigilance, Baleshwar.

Investigation of the case is in progress.