Three more gates of Hirakud dam opens today, Floodwater releasing through 16 gates

Advertisement

Sambalpur: Three more gates of the Hirakud Dam have been opened due to the heavy inflow of floodwater from the upper catchment areas on Saturday. Currently, water is currently being discharged through sixteen gates, eleven on the left side and five on the right.

The current water level of the Hirakud reservoir stands at 629.58 feet. Water is flowing into the reservoir at a rate of 2,13,239 cusecs per second, while 2,48,068 cusecs is being discharged. The water level is nearing the 630-foot mark.

Meanwhile, the dam authorities are monitoring the situation at the reservoir as the inflow from upstream continues due to heavy rainfall. Gate operations is being managed as per the rates of water inflow and discharge.

Advertisement

However, the water level in the downstream reaches of the Mahanadi River will increase with floodwater release through 16 gates of the dam.

Depending on the volume of water flowing into Hirakud from Chhattisgarh and the reservoir’s water level, the number of open gates may be adjusted if necessary. The situation regarding the inflow from Chhattisgarh is being closely monitored.

Also Read: Meghambari temple premises submerged in water in Khordha