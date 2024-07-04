Three missing persons found dead on hill in Balasore district, witchcraft suspected

Balasore: In a shocking incident, bodies of three persons, who were missing since last Sunday, were found on a hill near Barapada under Oupada police station limits of Balasore district today.

According to sources, three persons, including a couple and their neighbour, mysteriously went missing on last Saturday. Following which, the family members filed a case at the local police station.

The deceased have been identified as Sombari Singh and Dambag Singh and his wife Tabaka Singh,

In course of probe, cops spotted the bodies of all the trio on the hill near Barapada village and seized them for postmortem.

While the exact reason behind their deaths is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that they were killed on suspension of witchcraft, said sources adding that six persons have been detained for interrogation over the crime.

Further probe by the police is underway.