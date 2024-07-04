Three missing persons found dead on hill in Balasore district, witchcraft suspected

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
three missing persons found dead on hill in balasore
Photo Credit: IANS (Representational image)

Balasore: In a shocking incident, bodies of three persons, who were missing since last Sunday, were found on a hill near Barapada under Oupada police station limits of Balasore district today.

According to sources, three persons, including a couple and their neighbour, mysteriously went missing on last Saturday. Following which, the family members filed a case at the local police station.

The deceased have been identified as Sombari Singh and Dambag Singh and his wife Tabaka Singh,

In course of probe, cops spotted the bodies of all the trio on the hill near Barapada village and seized them for postmortem.

While the exact reason behind their deaths is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that they were killed on suspension of witchcraft, said sources adding that six persons have been detained for interrogation over the crime.

Further probe by the police is underway.

Also Read: Odisha Vigilance Raid On ARI In Puri, Caught Taking Bribe Of Rs. 51,000

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Subadh Nayak 11804 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.