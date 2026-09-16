Three minor girls drowned in the Sankh river in Odisha’s Sundaragada

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Rourkela: Three minor girls drowned in the Sankh river while they were bathing with a group of other five girls in Odisha’s Sundaragada district on Wednesday. The incident occurred at Majhatoli in Salangabahal panchayat under Raiboga police limits.

According to sources, the three had gone with two other minor girls belonging to Majhatoli and Dhipapada to the Sankh river to collect sand for Karama puja ceremony. Before collecting the sand, the girls entered the river to bathe when the three deceased girls ventured into deep water and drowned.

The other girls who were accompanying them raised an alarm after the three went missing in the water. Hearing their cries, the locals living nearby the river rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the three minors. They also informed the Raiboga police.

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However, by the time they were rescued, the three had already died.

Police reached the spot and seized the bodies of the girls. The bodies are being stored at the Birmitrapur Community Health Centre. A case has been registered regarding this incident at the Raiboga police station.

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