Three minor children die after falling into septic tank in Cuttack district

Advertisement

Cuttack: In a heart-wrenching incident, three minor children died reportedly after falling into a septic tank at Ragadipada village under Badamba Police Station area of Cuttack district this afternoon.

The deceased children identified as Subham Nayak (3), Sibani Nayak (7) and Ankit Nayak (9) of Bada Barena and Ichhapur village under Badamba Police Station.

The three children along with the family members had reportedly gone to their maternal uncle’s house at Ragadipada village on a visit. However, today they accidentally fell into a septic tank while they were playing near it. The septic tank allegedly was left open following which all the minor children fell into it, said source.

Advertisement

Some villagers rescued them from the septic tank and rushed them to the Badamba Hospital for treatment. But unfortunately the doctors declared all of them dead.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the village following the tragic deaths of the three minor children. The locals claimed that the incident occurred due to the negligence of the house owner as he did not cover the septic tank.

On being informed, Badamba police started an investigation into the matter and initiated the process for the postmortem of the bodies.