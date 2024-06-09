Three ministers from Odisha to be included in PM Modi’s cabinet

New-Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take oath as the head of a coalition government and the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7.15 pm today.

Alongside PM Modi, members of his council of ministers will also take their oath on the same day. According to media reports, the entire council will not be sworn in, and only thirty ministers will take oath.

According to sources, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram are also likely to be sworn as ministers from Odisha for the Modi 3.0 government.

While leaders like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh are seen as certain candidates for top ministerial positions in the cabinet. Calls have been made to JD (U) MP Ramnath Thakur, JDS MP HD Kumaraswamy, and TDP MPs Dr. P Chandrashekhar and Ram Mohan Naidu for ministerial positions.

Further, the sources added that LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, HAM supremo Jitan Ram Manjhi and RLD’s Jayan Choudhury are also likely to be sworn in as ministers.