Three member committee formed to investigate apartment collapse in Cuttack

Cuttack: A three-member committee has been formed to investigate the unsafe buildings in Cuttack city following the apartment balcony collapse case, which resulted in the death of three members of a family including a five-year-old boy.

The committee has been formed comprising the Deputy Collector, CMC City Engineer and R&B Executive Engineer. The committee has been directed to identify all the unsafe buildings in the city and take steps to demolish them. The team will submit a report to the District Collector after the investigation.

The balcony of a flat near Cuttack Manisahu Chhack collapsed and fell on the house below. As a result, the three people, including a child, inside the house were killed. Three others were also injured in the mishap.

The Cuttack Fire Brigade reached the spot and rescued the injured and shifted them to Cuttack SCB Medical College for treatment.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased.