Three killed in two separate accidents in Rayagada

Rayagada: In two separate accidents in Rayagada, as many as three people were killed.

According to information, two bikes collided head-on near Burujuguda police station in Muniguda in Rayagada district. Two people died in the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Arjun Sikoka of Bankili village. The other person has not been identified.

Meanwhile, a bike collided with a coal-laden truck near Tikiri village. One person died on the spot.

Locals have blocked the road in protest. As a result, traffic on the Tikiri-Rayagada route is closed.

Investigation underway.